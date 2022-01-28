The common denominator the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots share this winter as the club ice hockey teams each are in first place in different leagues is a stingy defense.
As the Generals (7-1) are tied for first in the North Division of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League, the high-school squad has yielded 17 goals. Yorktown has allowed only 10, as the undefeated Patriots (8-0) are on top of the Adams Division of the Northern Virginia School Hockey League.
Yorktown nipped Battlefield, 2-1, in its most recent match, a showdown between teams that entered the skateoff undefeated.
Scoring the goals for Yorktown were Jacob Kirshner, unassisted, and Noah Robinson off an assist from Blair Barta.
Yorktown goalie Jake Levy made 33 saves to earn the win.
Battlefield (7-1) leads the Patrick Division.
Yorktown and Riverside High (8-0 and atop the Norris Division) are the only two undefeated teams in the league.
Kirshner is the Patriots’ leading scorer with 10 goals and six assists. Robinson has eight goals and five assists and Barta has five goals and five assists.
Washington-Liberty’s most recent victory was by a 6-3 final over Alexandria City/Wakefield at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex. The result left the teams tied for the North Division lead with two matches to play.
In the clash, the score was tied at 3 entering the final period, when the Generals scored three more goals to pull away.
Scoring those goals were Harry Burmeister, Talin Sidhu and Simon Jackson. Burmeister, Sidhu, Oliver Black and Sam Lukas had assists.
For the match, Sidhu had two goals and three assists; Burmeister added two goals and an assist; Matthew Clarke scored a goal; and Kyle Wilson, Andrew Spitzer and Chris Hilderbrand also had assists.
Anders Nelson made 21 saves to earn the win in goal.
The victory was the Generals’ third in a row.
Sidhu leads W-L with six goals, Burmeister, Clarke and Lukas have five each and Wilson four. Sidhu leads with nine assists. Burmeister and Clarke have six each. Nelson has four wins in goal and Laura South three.
Brett Townsend scored two goals, Winston Sweet had one and John Fortney had an assist for Alexandra City/Wakefield, which had its seven-match victory string ended.
