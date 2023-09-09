For a brief moment Saturday, it appeared the DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge football game would resume without any more interruptions.

But it was wishful thinking.

Ten minutes in with Freedom up 21-14 and 52 seconds away from halftime, lightning suspended action for an hour before head coaches from both schools met and agreed it was best to declare the game a no-contest and head home. There was no sense in holding out with the threat of more inclement weather on the horizon.

A no-contest means the game was never played and will not count in either team’s record.

The game between the private school power from Maryland and the defending Class 6 state champions began Friday at 7 p.m. But after two lightning delays, the school decided to pick up where they left off Saturday at 1 p.m. with DeMatha up 14-13 with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Freedom head coach Darryl Overton said the schools agreed to the early afternoon kickoff time instead of going in the morning to spare DeMatha a quick turnaround after arriving back in Hyattsville so late Friday night.

Saturday’s game kicked off at 1:20 p.m. with Freedom starting with the ball. Two plays in, Jeffrey Overton Jr. burst through the line for a 52-yard touchdown run. Tristan Evans-Trujillo’s pass to Devin Reeves for the two-point conversion gave Freedom the lead.

“We were excited with what we were doing,” Overton said. “We had the ball and felt like we were figuring them out. It’s all good.”

Unlike Friday, where both the home and away stands were filled, Saturday was emptier. Only fans who bought tickets for Friday were allowed re-entry into the stadium for Saturday.

The game was a sellout with 2,300 tickets sold.

Sean Leach, Logan Marshall combine for all four touchdowns to lead Hylton On a Friday night where we had weather delays, penalties and overall confusion, the Hylton Bulldogs started their own winning streak, dominati…

On Friday, DeMatha’s special teams scored both of their touchdowns on blocked punts, the first coming with the Eagles pinned deep in their own territory with 6:47 left in the first.

Freedom answered back barely a minute later with an 11-yard throw from Evans-Trujillo to Aaron Duncan, set up by Kam Courtney’s 88-yard kickoff return.

Another blocked punt with 9:04 left in the second went for 40 yards and a Stags touchdown; as the teams lined up for the point after, the game was halted for lightning.

The first delay lasted about 40 minutes, and seemed to help swing momentum in the Eagles’ favor - they trailed in yardage 104-39 at the end of the first, but outgained the Stags 76-19 in the truncated second quarter.

Evans-Trujillo brought Freedom back within a point with 6:30 to go in the half with a deftly-executed fake handoff before taking it up the middle to paydirt from eight yards out; the score would remain 14-13 after the missed extra point.

After a DeMatha punt, the Eagles were about to take over on their own 49 before officials stopped the game once more. Roughly 10 minutes after the second delay began, the announcement came down that the game had been postponed.