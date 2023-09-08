The highly-anticipated football game between host Freedom-Woodbridge and DeMatha was called on Friday night due to lightning in the area with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter and the visiting Stags leading 14-13.
It will resume at Freedom on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tickets for the game sold out Friday afternoon, and the stifling humidity did nothing to impact the atmosphere for the battle of two D.C. area powerhouses, which was at a fevered pitch well before kickoff.
DeMatha’s special teams scored both of their touchdowns on blocked punts, the first coming with the Eagles pinned deep in their own territory with 6:47 left in the first.
Freedom answered back barely a minute later with an 11-yard throw from Tristan Evans-Trujillo to Aaron Duncan, set up by Kam Courtney’s 88-yard kickoff return.
Another blocked punt with 9:04 left in the second went for 40 yards and a Stags touchdown; as the teams lined up for the point after, the game was halted for lightning.
The first delay lasted about 40 minutes, and seemed to help swing momentum in the Eagles’ favor - they trailed in yardage 104-39 at the end of the first, but outgained the Stags 76-19 in the truncated second quarter.
Evans-Trujillo brought Freedom back within a point with 6:30 to go in the half with a deftly-executed fake handoff before taking it up the middle to paydirt from eight yards out; the score would remain 14-13 after the missed extra point.
After a DeMatha punt, the Eagles were about to take over on their own 49 before officials stopped the game once more. Roughly 10 minutes after the second delay began, the announcement came down that the game had been postponed.
With lightning strikes continuing around eastern Prince William County after 9 p.m. and VHSL rules mandating a 30-minute delay in the event of inclement weather, the game likely would have finished well after midnight had it been played to its completion.
