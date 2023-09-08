There was a time when DeMatha frequently played public high schools from Northern Virginia.

Centreville and Lake Braddock from Fairfax County and Gar-Field from Prince William County were among the Stags’ regular-season opponents. DeMatha initially connected with Gar-Field through then head coach Chuck White, a former assistant under Stags head coach Bill McGregor at DeMatha. The Stags played the Red Wolves from 1992-1998, winning five of the seven matchups.

But over the years, DeMatha, in Hyattsville, Md., has had to look outside the region to fill its six-game non-league schedule because schools closer to home don’t play the private-school power, which currently has seven alumni in the NFL.

As a result, DeMatha must find teams from farther away to play before beginning its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference schedule.

Freedom-Woodbridge, though, was open to squaring off against DeMatha when McGregor proposed a home-and-home series with the Eagles starting this season. The first matchup is Friday at 7 p.m. in Woodbridge before what should be a capacity crowd. Gates will open at 5 p.m., an hour earlier than usual.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,600 tickets had been sold for the game.

Both teams are undefeated and rank among the area’s top programs in 2023. Coaches from Maryland, Duke and N.C. State are expected to be in attendance as well Friday, Freedom head coach Darryl Overton said.

Freedom had a link with Darryl Overton. The Eagles scrimmaged the Stags in 2021 and 2022, and Overton has also spoken at DeMatha’s clinic.

The game will be broadcast via livestream on the FloSports Network. Overton said he believes around $5,000 from the broadcast will go to defray DeMatha’s travel costs. McGregor plans to charter two buses to make the trip south and leave as early as possible from Hyattsville to avoid the Friday afternoon traffic on Interstate 95.

There’s no doubt the Eagles have the talent to hold their own against DeMatha. Freedom returns all its skill players from last season’s 15-0 team that won the Class 6 state title and set a Virginia High School League record for most single-season points (952).

DeMatha is young. With 19 of last year’s seniors going on to play in college, including 17 at the Division I level, the Stags returned only two starters on offense and two on defense.

But they are still formidable. DeMatha got off to an impressive start with a 35-7 season-opening win at Springfield High School in Ohio. Springfield finished last season ranked No. 2 overall in Ohio and entered the DeMatha game ranked No. 82 overall in the country by MaxPreps.

Freedom-Woodbridge to open gates early for DeMatha game To accommodate the expected high turnout for the DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge football game Friday, Freedom will open the gates to the stadiu…

Last week, the Stags defeated St. Michael the Archangel out of Fredericksburg 35-7.

DeMatha has five seniors who have committed to Division I programs so far: 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman Emmett Laws (Virginia Tech), offensive tackles Mason Lindsay (Pittsburgh, 6-6, 305) and Terez Davis (Maryland, 6-6, 305), defensive back Dhonte Jackson (William & Mary, 5-11, 185) and defensive end Blake Houser (Richmond, 6-3, 235).

And junior running back Bud Coombs (5-11, 200) has scholarship offers from Maryland, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati.

McGregor, in his 34th season as DeMatha’s head coach, is looking forward to playing Freedom.

“[Overton] has a great ball club,” McGregor said. “They play so fast.”

Freedom survived a scare Aug. 31 at Varina (Henrico County), 35-27. The Eagles gave up their most points in a game since a 38-35 loss Sept. 10, 2021, at Stone Bridge (Loudoun County). It was also the closest game for Freedom since then.

Against Varina, Freedom led 27-0. But the Blue Devils battled back after returning two interceptions for touchdowns.

Overton said penalties also hurt the Eagles.

“Every time we did something we were getting called,” Overton said.

DeMatha-Freedom-Woodbridge preview box Who: DeMatha (2-0) at Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) When: Friday, 7 p.m. Season so far: DeMatha defeated Springfield (Ohio) 35-7 and St. Michael the Archangel 35-7. Springfield was ranked No. 82 in the nation by MaxPreps coming into that game. Freedom defeated Coolidge (DC) 48-0 and Varina 35-27. Division I commitments: DeMatha has five so far: Defensive lineman Emmett Laws (Virginia Tech), offensive tackles Mason Lindsay (Pittsburgh) and Terez Davis (Maryland), defensive back Dhonte Jackson (William & Mary) and defensive end Blake Houser (Richmond). Freedom has two: Safety Kam Courtney (Indiana) and wide receiver EJ Reid (Wake Forest) Did you know? DeMatha last played a Prince William County high school in a regular-season game in 1998 when it defeated Gar-Field 23-6. That was the final matchup between the two schools after having played each other every season since 1992. DeMatha held the edge, 5 wins to 2.

Overton said Freedom totaled over 280 yards in penalties, including five for an ineligible man downfield.

“We were definitely on the back end of the calls for sure,” Overton said.

As Freedom prepares for DeMatha, Overton said he is glad to have a full week of practice. The Eagles opened their season Saturday, Aug. 26, with a 48-0 win at Coolidge (DC). They then had only three days of practice before facing Varina.

“Having that full week goes a long way,” Overton said.