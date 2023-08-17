Canada 18U defeated the Greater Manassas Baseball League 5-3 Thursday in the final game of pool play.
Despite the loss, GMBL still advances to the next round. Seeding and opponent are to be determined.
Canada led 4-0 before GMBL scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. GMBL added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to trail 4-3 before Canada tacked on its final run in the top of the six.
GMBL outhit Canada 8-7.
Lucas Johnson led GMBL with two RBI and two hits. Jackson Dennis added two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.