The already busy Bob Romano has yet another responsibility.
The Arlington Post 139 American Legion baseball manager recently became the commissioner of the District 17 summertime league.
He takes over for the late Bill Murphy, who died Jan. 3 and held that baseball post for years. Romano will continue in his dual Legion role as the Post 139 manager, a position he has held since 2011.
“I agreed to be the commissioner as long as I could continue to manage 139, and that was agreed,” Romano said. “There will be a learning curve. But I’ve been in this business for 25 years, so I’m good at organizing.”
As commissioner, Romano basically runs the eight-team district as far as scheduling and oversight. He said if there is ever any conflict regarding a Post 139 situation, he will let others in the district determine that matter.
“We all get along and help out in this district, so we don’t see any problems,” Romano said.
Romano also referees soccer games, is the Post 139 commander and sometimes helps coach his grandson’s younger-age baseball teams.
The 2020 District 17 season is scheduled to begin May 31, but could be pushed back because of the COVID-19 virus situation.
“We could start later and maybe not have playoffs,” Romano said. “Nothing has been decided. The most important thing is to have some kind of Legion season.”
The district will include Centreville Post 1995 this summer, which rejoins the league after not fielding a team for a number of years. Longtime district member Alexandria Post 24 will not field a team this summer.
Arlington’s expected opening game is May 31 against Alexandria 129, then its second is June 2 against defending district and state-tournament champion Vienna Post 180.
Vienna, McLean Post 270 and Falls Church Post 130 are other local teams in the league. Perennial power Springfield Post 176 plays in the district as well, along with Fairfax 177.
The district tournament is scheduled to begin July 18.
