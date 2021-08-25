A number of local girls and boys divers recently earned All-America status from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association for their one-meter performances during the different 2020-21 seasons on the high-school and summer levels.
Female divers chosen All-American were Langley High School’s Claire Vroom, Oakton’s Madison Reese and McLean’s Jocelyn Brooks.
Male divers earning the honor were Oakton’s Spencer Dearman, Langley’s Matteo Vasiliadis and McLean’s Nicholas Wanzer.
All six divers were top finishers in district and region championships during the winter high-school season.
Only 100 boys and 100 girls are selected nationwide as high- school All-America divers. Of those, 15 were chosen from Northern Virginia.
