With the highest point total of any female diver in the competition, Overlee pool’s Michayla Eisenberg won the girls senior division at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star competition.
Eisenberg finished first in the 1-meter diving event at Fairfax Station pool with a 214.3 total score, ahead of runner-up Jocelyn Brooks of Kent Gardens and McLean High School with 203.45.
Eisenberg was one of two winners from Arlington pools at the meet. The other was her Overlee teammate, Stella Barclay, in intermediate girls with a score of 153.55.
There were a number of other top finishers from Arlington pools at the event, led by fifth-place finishes by Overlee’s Kenly McAlister in freshman girls and Donaldson Run’s William Parish in senior boys.
Sixth in the meet was Overlee’s Sophie Dean in intermediate girls. Placing seventh was Donaldson Run’s Lily Klein in freshman girls.
Eighth were Dominion Hills’ Charles Morrison in junior boys and Toby Chen in freshman boys and Donaldson Run’s Sophie Frost in intermediate girls. A ninth was turned in by Overlee’s Elizabeth Deegan in freshman girls. Finishing 10th was Overlee’s Thomas Kouhestani in freshman boys. Taking 11th were Arlington Forest’s Ava Smialowicz in senior girls and Matthew Petruccelli in junior boys and Dominion Hill’s Luke Di Benigno in senior boys.
The individual all-star meet ended the 2022 summer dive season in the NVSL. Of the four Arlington pools in the dive league, Dominion Hills had the highest regular-season finish with a second, thanks to a 3-2 record, in Division IV. Donaldson Run also was 3-2 and finished third in Division III.
Overlee tied for fourth in Division I at 2-3 and Arlington Forest was 0-5 in Division V.
NOTES: Some other top divers from Arlington pools did not participate in the NVSL all-star meet, like Ellie Joyce of Dominion Hills pool. They were competing at the junior national competition instead . . . During the winter high-school girls diving season, Eisenberg won the Independent School League championship for the Flint Hill Huskies team, finished second in the private-school state meet and she was third in the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim & Dive League Championships.
