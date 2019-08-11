Chesterbrook pool's Alexandra Halla and Alex Valencic and Vienna Wood’s Marleigh DaSilva won championships at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star diving competition Aug. 4.

Halla won the senior girls division with a point total of 199.10 at Springfield pool in Springfield.

Valencic won the freshman boys crown with a total of 88.

DaSilva was the junior girls champion with a 127.1 total.

Daniel Mcgaughey of Great Falls finished second in intermediate boys.

Third were Katie Vaughan of Oakton (intermediate girls), Sarah Beach of Chesterbrook (junior girls) and Matthew Warren of Dunn Loring (senior boys).

Fourth was Sarah Wood of Kent Gardens in senior girls.

Fifth was Elizabeth Marsden of Dunn Loring in intermediate girls, Sarah Gurley of Oakton in senior girls and Matteo Vasiliadis of Great Falls in intermediate boys.

Sixth in the meet was Oakton’s Spencer Dearman in senior boys.

Placing seventh were Sean Momon of Kent Gardens in junior boys and Peyton Reed of Dunn Loring in freshman boys.

Ninth was Reilly Blanton of Vienna Woods in senior girls.

Finishing 10th was Evan Brown of Kent Gardens in senior boys.

During the five-week regular season portion of the NVSL diving season, Vienna Woods tied for the Division I team championship with a 4-0-1 record, Kent Gardens won Division III with a 4-1 mark and Great Falls tied for second at 3-2 in Division III.