A number of local divers and others from the area who are ages 18 and under have qualified for USA Diving Junior National Championships in Midland, Texas, in late July and August.
11-under boys: James Roberts from Oakton and Amir Owens from Alexandria.
12-13 girls: Cecilia Yen from Arlington.
12-13 boys: Peyton Reed from Vienna, Cristiano Garcia from Springfield, Alan Fu from McLean.
14-15 boys: Thibault Lede and Brendan Doe from Oakton, Nathaniel Grannis from Annandale, Rem Turatbekov from Fairfax and Ivor Brown from Chantilly.
14-15 girls: Marleigh daSilva from Vienna.
16-18 boys: Spencer Bloom from Vienna, Matteo Vasiliadis from Great Falls, Harper Thornett from McLean, Liam Miller and Max Fowler from Burke, Nick Wanzer from Falls Church, Travis Keith from Nokesville, Finnian Gelbach from Springfield, Matthew Bray from Fairfax, Jacob Fister from Alexandria and Tyler Reed from Richmond.
16-18 girls: Ellie Joyce from Arlington, Amanda Stalfort from Centerville, Elisabeth Rockefeller from Fairfax Station and Kylie Payne from Alexandria.
