In an all-McLean Division 2 Northern Virginia Swimming League opening-week showdown, the host Kent Gardens Dolphins defeated the Hamlet Green Feet, 217-203, on June 18.
Leading Kent Gardens were double winners Sloane Nguyen and Leo Wu. Single winners were Turner Nguyen, Emma Bui, Alma Charpentier, Reagan Arllen, Sully Yoo, Chloe Chow, Sydney Arllen, Brooks Bamberger, Declan Nguyen, Aaron Kuang, Marcus Rawner Scannapieco, Sophie Fredericks and Harrison Weinstock.
Sloane Nguyen broke the 25-freestyle pool record and tied the NVSL record in 14.59 and also broke the 25-yard butterfly mark with a time of 15.12.
The 9-10 girls relay of Caroline King, Reagan Arllen, Libby Bamberger and Alana Campbell set a team record of 1:10.13. The girls 11-12 relay of Emma Bui, Chloe Chow, Anna King and Ava Zhang set a pool record of 1:00.18.
For Hamlet, double winners were Kennedy Masten, Bennett Steele, Erin Kass, Charlie Palma, Cameron Kuhn, Morgan Kass, Charley Hu, Emma Flickinger and Katie Burns. Single winners were Miraya Sarathy, Isaiah Collazo, Jamie Roth and Ryan Bradshaw.
Masten set an NVSL record of 31.53 in the age 10 backstroke. Morgan Kass, set an NVSL mark in the boys age 14 back (27.43). Hamlet’s girls mixed-age relay set a league mark of 1:47.83.
