There were no division diving team champions from Arlington this summer in the Northern Virginia Swimming League, with the highest performing squad being Dominion Hills tying for second with a 3-2 record in Division IV.
Dominion Hills lost its final meet July 19 by a 36-35 score to champion Highlands Swim of McLean (5-0).
Those July 19 competitions ended the five-week diving regular season for the four Arlington teams.
In Division I, Arlington’s Overlee dive team finished 2-3, losing to Kent Gardens, 39-33, in its final meet.
In Division III, Donaldson Run of Arlington finished third at 3-2 with a 63-8 blowout win over Pinecrest on July 19.
In Division V, Arlington Forest finished 0-5 with a 38-32 loss to Fairfax Station on July 19.
Winning their age groups for Overlee in the July 19 meet were McKay Deegan in freshman girls (81.3), Archer Kouhestani in freshman boys (81.8), Cici Yen in junior girls (133.0) and Haynes Deegan in junior boys (91.2).
Finishing second were Samantha Bravery (freshman girls), Scarlett Waltrup (junior girls), Ren Newton (junior boys) and Stella Barclay (intermediate girls).
Donaldson Run divers won at every age group in the squad’s July 19 blowout victory.
First were Pippa Chin-Fatt in freshman girls (84.4), Will McCool in freshman boys (64.4), Taylor McDonnell in junior girls (116.25), Krishnan Greenwood in junior boys (92.4), Sophie Frost in intermediate girls (146.05), Sam Mulchandani in intermediate boys (88.2), Ellie Simmons in senior girls (183.85) and Porter Parish in senior boys (202.85).
For Dominion Hills in its one-point July 19 loss, Charlie Morrison won in junior boys (102.15), Charlie Gent in intermediate boys (176.3), Savannah Potter in intermediate girls (123.7) and Ellie Joyce in senior girls (254.2).
Second for Dominion Hills were Sam Heller in freshman girls, Toby Chen in freshman boys, Logan DiBenigno in intermediate boys and Luke DiBenigno in senior boys.
Some of the top divers for Arlington Forest this season have been Ella Turner in freshman girls; Alex Stewart, Tanner Green, Connor Bergen and Jackson Polsinelli in freshman boys; Claire Polsinelli in junior girls; Matthew Petruccelli, Banks Buergler and Quinn Coogen in junior boys; Ada Jordan in intermediate girls; Greyson Schroeher and Connor Hogan in intermediate boys; Ava Smialowicz and Charlotte Weir in senior girls; and Max Cassatt in senior boys.
Green won the freshman boys division (63.0) in the July 19 meet, Petruccelli won junior boys (88.1) and Schroeher was first in intermediate boys (80.75).
Divers from all four Arlington teams will participate in July 23 divisional meets, with Donaldson Run and Arlington Forest hosting those competitions.
