With a 47-23 victory over Tuckahoe on June 28, the Dominion Hills summer diving team improved to 2-0 and remained in first place in Division IV of the Northern Virginia Swimming League season.
Winning their age divisions in the meet for Dominion Hills were Toby Chen (freshman boys with a 68.2 score), Logan DiBenigno (junior boys, 103.45), Charlie Gent (intermediate boys, 163.65), Luke DiBenigno (senior boys, 210.95), Savannah Potter, (junior girls, 106.9) and Ellie Joyce (senior girls, 228.2).
Second for Dominion Hills were Joseph Nixon (senior boys), Helen Butler (freshman girls), Olivia Maco (junior girls), Morgan Shelton (intermediate girls) and Riley Shelton (senior girls).
* In NVSL Division I diving, Overlee (1-1) defeated Old Keene Mill, 37-34.
Winners for Overlee were Archer Kouhestani (freshman boys, 79.1), Haynes Deegan (junior boys, 85.8), McKay Deegan (freshman girls, 80.3), Cecilia Yen (junior girls, 147.0) and Stella Barclay (intermediate girls, 162.35).
* In NVSL Division III diving, Donaldson Run (1-1) routed Sideburn Run, 54-18.
Winning divers for Donaldson Run were Jack Taylor (freshman boys, 56.65), Michael Staren (intermediate boys, 89.45), Porter Parish (senior boys, 257.25), Evie Morgan (freshman girls, 56.1), Taylor McDonnell (junior girls, 84.10) and Sophie Frost (intermediate girls, 126.65).
* In NVSL Division V diving, Arlington Forest (0-2) lost to Greenbriar, 47-24.
Winners for Arlington Forest were Jackson Polsinelli (freshman boys, 48.1), Matthew Petruccelli (junior boys, 93.9) and Ava Smialowicz (senior girls, 154.85).
