The Dominion Hills Warriors in Division 8 and the Overlee Flying Fish in Division 1 remained undefeated at 3-0 and tied for first place with home victories in Northern Virginia Swimming League action on July 3.
Dominion Hills routed Greenbriar, 247-173, and Overlee outscored its Arlington rival Donaldson Run Thunderbolts, 236-184.
Each team will face opponents they are tied for first with on July 10 in 9 a.m. meets. Overlee hosts the Tuckahoe Tigers (3-0) and Dominion Hills entertains the Dunn Loring Dolphins (3-0).
For Dominion Hills in its victory, double race winners were Beckett Langsdale, Asher Langsdale, Griffin Langsdale, Caris Schwarz, Alaina Dsautels, Emily Larsen, Anna LeNard and Thomas Brys. Single winners were Alex Moustafa, Addie Schimmel, Emma Deering, Matild Mackaski, Henry Smith, Josh Long, Lauren Fatouros, Gavin Simpson and Sarah Newman.
Fatouros set a team record of 36.11 in girls age 15-18 breaststroke.
Leading Overlee in its victory were double race winners Samantha Bravery, George Cocker, Evan Ingraham, Charlie Hartman, Sully Portner, McKinley Busen, Billy Weber and Kate Bailey. Single winners were Lauren Hartel, Violet Mullen, Moira Kinsella, Anna Sullivan, Frederick Papadopoulos and Tommy Weber.
In the age 13-14 boys butterfly, Ingraham broke the team record with a time of 28.00. In the 15-18 girls fly, Bailey broke the pool and team records with a time of 29.03.
After the opening freestyle races, Overlee had a slight edge, leading 48-42. Overlee stretched its lead to 22 points by outscoring Donaldson Run in the backstroke events.
Overlee won seven of the 12 relays.
The Flying Fish host the Tuckahoe Tigers (3-0) in a showdown for first place in Division 1 in a July 10 meet in Arlington that begins a 9 p.m. Overlee last won the Division 1 championship in 2015, then has finished second the past four seasons to the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks, who lost to Tuckahoe on July 3, snapping their five-season 22-match victory string.
The winner of that July 10 meet will be assured of at worst a tie for first place no matter the result of final regular-season meets on July 17.
Overlee and Donaldson Run (0-3) met for the first time since 2007.
In the meet for Donaldson Run, Charlie Greenwood broke a team record held since 1975 in the age 13-14 boys breatstroke with a time of 32.80. The old record was 33.00.
Double race winners for the Thunderbolts were Colin Clark, Seb Colvin, Lila Sherman, Rachel Conley and Sean Conley. Single winners were Greenwood, Miles Ledford, Conor Michalowski, James Madden, Lila Epstein, Evie Maloney, Nora Sherman, Grace Jansen and Jack Tsuchitani.
* Also in July 3 NVSL action, the Arlington Forest Tigers (0-3) lost to visiting and first-place South Run Seahawks, 222-198, in a Division 9 meet.
Double race winners for the Tigers were Savannah Lehman, Emily Gallion, Quinn Bryer, Elijah Buergler and Alexander Hans. Single winners were Cole Klapmost, Wesley Klapmost, Eli Martin, Jack Nickerson and Natalie Martin.
Arlington Forest hosts the Fairfax Station Flyers (1-2) on July 10 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.