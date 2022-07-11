The Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks (2-2) in Division 7 won on the road at Canterbury Woods, 232-187, in July 9 Northern Virginia Swimming League action.
For the Thunder Ducks, Lauren Fatouros was the lone double race winner.
Single winners were Susanna Richard, Cecilia Leonard-Davis, Allison Ervin, Emma Deering, Vivian Fatouros, Clara Smith, Louise Ax, Reid Heller, Lorenzo Hardin, Wesley Allen, Nathaniel LeNard, Luca Hardin, Henry Smith, Joseph Mathieson, Nathan Brunk, Asher Langsdale and Griffin Langsdale.
Dominion Hills ends its regular season July 16 with a home meet a 9 a.m. against the first place Lakevale Estates Dolphins (4-0) of Vienna.
With a victory, the Thunder Ducks could possibly finish tied for second in the division, depending on other meets and results.
Dominion Hills finished fourth in the July 6 Divisional 7 relay meet with 152 points. The team won two relays, the girls age 15-18 freestyle and the girls 15-18 medley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.