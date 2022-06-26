In a Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 7 meet on June 25, Arlington’s Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks evened their record at 1-1 with a 235-180 home victory over Waynewood (0-2).
For Dominion Hills, double race winners were Reid Heller, Henry Smith, Susie Richard, Pax Christensen, Claire McArdle and Lauren Fatouros. Single winners were Matild Macskasi, Beckett Langsdale, Eleanor Odderstol, Cayleigh Beckner, Nicholas Clinger, Emma Deering, Andrew Aldonas, Louis LoGerfo, Allie Ervin and Clara Smith.
Also, recognition went to multiple Thunder Ducks swimmers who swam-up an age group in one or more events and did well, like Lujza Macskasi and Eliza Woodward in 9-10 girls and Lillian Brunk, Grace Messman, Savannah Potter and Kaitlin Reilly in 11-12 girls.
Next for Dominion Hills is a July 2 road meet at Fairfax Station (1-1) at 9 a.m.
