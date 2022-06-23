Of the four Arlington diving teams in the Northern Virginia Swimming League, Dominion Hills was the lone winner in the opening meets of the season the night of June 21.
Dominion Hills defeated Mansion House, 44-19, in Division IV action. The team was led by a victory by Ellie Joyce in the senior girls division with a 263.35 score, the highest of any female diver in the league that night. Also in senior girls for Dominion Hills, Dakota Bannach finished second.
In senior boys for Dominion Hills, Luke DiBenigno finished second and Joseph Nixon was third.
Hannah Ax (95.2) in junior girls and Helen Butler (69.0) in freshman girls also won for Dominion Hills, with Joe Mathieson (64.8) winning freshman boys.
Also second for Dominion Hills were Logan DiBenigno (junior boys), Zach Mathieson (freshman boys), Savannah Potter (junior girls) and Eleanor Goehring (freshman girls). Third were Morgan Shelton (intermediate girls), Olivia Maco (junior girls), Emma Perkins (freshman girls), Toby Chen (junior boys) and Thomas Dombrowski (freshman boys).
* Overlee lost to Oakton, 50-22, in Division I, Donaldson Run fell to Hunt Valley, 42-30, in Division III and Arlington Forest was outscored in Division V by Camelot, 38-32.
Winners for Overlee were McKay Deegan (freshman girls, 75.75), Cecilia Yen (junior girls, 114.3), and Michayla Eisenberg (senior girls, 224.3).
Finishing first for Donaldson Run were Evie Morgan (freshman girls, 77.95) and Taylor McDonnell (junior girls, 107.85).
For Arlington Forest, Alex Stewart won freshman boys (69.0) and Matthew Petru
