What already had been an accomplished summer season for the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts was capped by another strong performance at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star meet.
The Thunderbolts had many top placers in the competition, including lone winner Nora Sherman in the girls age 13-14 individual medley with a time of 1:08.19. She won by more than a second.
Six Donaldson Run swimmers finished second, four more were third, four were fourth with three taking fifth. The meet was held at Springboard Pool in Springfield.
Thunderbolts head coach Phil Caslavka and his assistants were delighted with the performance and the season in general. Donaldson Run competed in Division 1 of the league during the regular season for the first time in years. The team finished with a respectable 2-3 record, losing to second-place Chesterbrook by just four points in one meet and had a strong showing against third-place and Arlington rival Overlee in another.
Those six Donaldson Run swimmers who were second in all-star races were Miles Ledford (8-under boys butterfly), James Madden (9-10 boys IM), Michael Maloney (9-10 boys breaststroke), Lila Sherman (11-12 girls breast), Rachel Conley (13-14 girls fly) and Daniel Brooks (15-18 boys freestyle).
Third for the Thunderbolts were Conley (free), Nora Sherman (13-14 girls backstroke), Charlie Greenwood (13-14 boys breast) and Sean Conley (15-18 boys IM).
Fourth were Ledford (free), Lila Sherman (free), Sean Conley (free) and Greenwood (IM).
Finishing fifth were Colin Clark (8-under girls fly), Lila Epstein (9-10 girls back) and Brooks (breast).
The Overlee Flying Fish were led by William Weber’s victory in the 13-14 boys breast in 32 seconds flat.
Second for Overlee was Samantha Bravery (8-under girls fly). Fourth was McKinley Busen (9-10 girls fly). Fifth were Busen (free), Grant Hartman (8-under boys fly) and Frederick Papadopoulos (9-10 boys fly).
For the Arlington Forest Tigers, Natalie Martin placed fifth in the 15-18 girls fly. She finished 13th in the 15-18 free.
From the Dominion Hills Warriors of Arlington, Emily Larsen was the team’s highest finisher, taking eighth in the girls 15-18 free. Lauren Fatouros of the Warriors was ninth in the girls 15-18 IM and 10th in the breast.
The all-star meet ended the 2021 NVSL season. Some top swimmers from Arlington pools did not compete because they attended a conflicting national competition.
