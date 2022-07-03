The previously winless Donaldson Run Thunderbolts were the lone winner of Arlington’s four Northern Virginia Swimming League teams in week three of the regular season.
The host Thunderbolts (1-2) defeated the winless Highlands Whomping Turtles of McLean (0-3), 219-201, in a July 2 Division 1 meet.
Double-race winners in the meet for Donaldson Run were Finley McDonnell, Eleanor Wertzler, Lila Sherman, Rachel Conley, Diya Redburn, Charlie Greenwood and Jack Tsuchitani. William McCool, Miles Leford, Sebastian Colvin, Hadley Leichty, James Madden and Ann Madden were single-race winners.
The Thunderbolts won seven relays.
Donaldson Run faces another winless team on July 9 when the Thunderbolts host the Langley Wildthings (0-3).
* In July 2 meets involving the other three NVSL Arlington teams, the visiting Overlee Flying Fish of Division 1 (2-1) lost to the 3-0 and defending champion Tuckahoe Tigers of McLean, 235-185; in Division 7, the Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks (1-2) fell to host Fairfax Station (2-1), 224-196; and in Division 9, the host Arlington Forest Tigers (1-2) lost to Rolling Hills (3-0), 227-193.
Overlee is in second place behind Tuckahoe and Chesterbrook, both 3-0.
Leading the Flying Fish were double race-winners Samantha Bravery, Violet Mullen, McKinley Busen and Tyler Hong.
Single winners were Emmett Cocker, Charlie Hartman, Sullivan Portner, Lauren Hartel, Natalie Anderson, Sia Nicholakos, Moira Kinsella and Anna Sullivan.
Mullen set a team record of 31.14 in the girls age 9-10 freestyle.
After the intial freestyle races, Overlee trailed in the team scoring just 47-43. Then they fell significantly behind after the next backstroke races, 110-70.
Overlee hosts Chesterbrook (3-0) on July 9.
The Flying Fish have to win their final two meets to have any chance to win or tie for the Division 1 title.
From Dominion Hills in its loss, Henry Smith and Matild Macskasi were the two double-race winners. Single winners were Lorenzo Hardin, Beckett Langsdale, Will Tory, Pax Christensen, Emma Deering and Sarah Newman.
Dominion Hills won seven relays.
The team is at Canterbury Woods (1-2) on July 9.
For Arlington Forest, Evan Dickey, Dylan Tallis and Eli Martin were double race-winners. Single winners were Alex Seidman, Sophia Cordon, Quinn Bryer, Natalie Sottile, Peter Huggler, Alex Hans, Ben Tsai and Miller Mohr.
Arlington Forest hosts Great Falls (0-3) July 9.
