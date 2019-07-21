For the second time in three seasons, the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts are celebrating a 5-0 season and a Northern Virginia Swimming League division championship.

The Thunderbolts won this year’s Division 3 crown, capping the perfect season with a 267-153 home victory over Hunter Mill on July 20. Last summer, Donaldson Run finished 1-4 in Division 3, after winning the Division 4 crown with a 5-0 mark in 2017.

The division championship was the team’s 13th in pool history.

Double winners for the Thunderbolts on July 20 were James Madden, Jack Tsuchitani, Michael Maloney, Annika Ledford, Rachel Conley, Diya Redburn and Grace Jansen. Single winners were Sean Conley, Thomas Rodman, Hank Holley, Daniel Brooks, Hayden Hill, Phillip Brooke, Charlie Greenwood, Andrew Meighan, Keegan Clark, Evelyn Maloney and Ryan Clark.

Tsuchitani set a team record in the freestyle (25.96) and Greenwood and Meighan set team butterfly marks of 31.83 and 27.06, respectively. The 8-under boys freestyle relay set a new mark (1:16.07).

Donaldson Run was fifth in the July 17 league-wide relay carnival.