The Donaldson Run Thunderbolts (1-3) struck down the Highlands Whomping Turtles, 248-172, on the road for their first win of the Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 1 season on July 10.
Double race winners for Donaldson Run were Miles Ledford, Ivy Thompson, Collin Clark, James Madden, Lila Sherman, Rachel Conley and Sean Conley.
Single winners were Anna Edgerton, Jack Ezzeddin, Hayden Stolzenberg, Mitchell Robinson, Nora Sherman, Grace Jansen, Mikey Maloney, Keegan Clark, Hayden Hill and Jack Tsuchitani.
Donaldson Run won 10 relays.
