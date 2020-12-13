Anticipating a modest 50 players or so, initially the 2020 Fall Fest Field Hockey League was expected to be a low-maintenance program with very few teams.
Then, with the fall high-school sports season postponed until possibly the spring because of the pandemic, the league quickly exploded in popularity, swelling to 210 high-school players and 14 teams. Eight-on-eight 50-minute games were played on five different weekends at George Mason High School, with competition beginning in November and ending Dec. 13 with playoff action.
The league included many players from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas in Arlington and Fairfax counties, including full teams with players from Madison, Marshall and Oakton high schools. Marshall had a number of players participating from its six-time defending National District Tournament championship team of 2019.
The league was not affiliated with high-schools.
There were players from the defending state champion Langley Saxons, along with from, Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools in Arlington. Yorktown finished second in the Liberty District Tournament behind Langley last season.
“If the players don’t get to have a high-school season, at least a lot of the girls got to do something together team wise,” Marshall High head coach Christina Carroll said. “So I’m glad someone stepped up and did something like this. The players really seemed to like this league.”
Players, both varsity and junior varsity, could register to play with their high-school team, or join squads with players from a combination of schools.
In all, 22 different high schools were represented from Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties, the city of Falls Church and private schools.
Teams played six regular-season games on field sizes smaller than the normal regulation high-school grid. The George Mason football field was separated into three field-hockey fields for the competition.
In addition, there were 60 middle-school players and four teams on that level – so 270 players overall.
Katie Stribling, who runs the NOVA Xtreme Field Hockey Club, organized and ran the Fall Fest League, which has been held for a few years. She also is the current head field hockey coach at W.T. Woodson High School. Before that, Stribling was an assistant coach at Annandale High.
“Everything changed this year, because there was no high-school field hockey this fall so a lot more wanted to be involved in our league,” Stribling said. “We got a lot more players than we expected and everything came together OK, and we have done it safely. I had a lot of help from our coaches and volunteers. It has been a lot of fun for the players, and they could keep their skills sharp.”
The fall high-school season is supposed to be played starting in February with a condensed schedule and playoff format. That final details will not be known for a few weeks.
