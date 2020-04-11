With the local high-school spring sports season canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the five Concorde District head baseball coaches didn't want the campaign to pass without recognizing their players and teams in some manner.
So a district media day was organized through the online video conferencing service Zoom, which included oaches and players, media members and many others watching. In all, some 140 joined the conference.
The event was put on by the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball League. It included coaches and players from the Vienna-area Madison and Oakton high teams, along with Chantilly, Centreville and Westfield. The host was Westfield head coach Rob Hahne and Josh Belanger of the NVTBL led the discussion.
"This is something to keep baseball alive," Madison coach Mark Gjormand said.
Each head coach talked about their teams and brought along two seniors each, who discussed the seasons as well, some explaining why certain squads had a good chance to win the district title.
"Every game is a dogfight in this district, there are no nights off," Hahne said about his defending district-tourney championship team, which included 11 seniors in 2020. "We are deep in pitching, have good hitters and this team had developed toughness and grit.
Gjormand said Madison's roster is deep and talented and includes 10 seniors.
"Pitching wise we are deep, this team is athletic and we are good at the plate," Gjormand said.
Added Madison pitcher Michael Schultz: "We have bought into this season and we want to be winners."
Said Madison catcher Chris Polymeropoulos about the disappointment of possibly not playing the season: "Nobody wants their junior season to be their last year."
Centreville coach Scott Rowland talked about the toughness of the district and how all five teams have recently played in the state tournament.
"Any team can beat any team at any time," Rowland said. "Our guys were accountable this season and they were confident and hungry to take the next step."
Madison, Westfield and Centreville were considered the district favorites. Chantilly and Oakton players, like Chantilly seniors Thomas Latham and four-year starting catcher Shane Dux, were eager to be the underdogs and spoilers.
"Maybe this team didn't have a lot of varsity experience, but it's a squad that could get it done," Chantilly coach Kevin Ford said. "We had good strength up the middle and everyone was going to contribute."
Oakton had an uncharacteristic down season a year ago and was ready for a big bounce back this spring, according to seniors Davis Kelley and Mike Michallas, who attended the event.
"There was a lot of competition for spots, we had eight good pitchers who were pounding the zone and the team had great chemistry," Oakton coach Justin Janis said.
Head coaches John Dowling and Morgan Spencer from Liberty District high-school teams McLean and South Lakes, respectively, watched the event. A similar Liberty District baseball media event could be in the works.
