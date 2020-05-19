He pitched well for Division II Central Oklahoma University in a season shortened by the coronavirus. Money is not a factor, but age is so he isn’t dissuaded by whether he’s drafted or not.
As Dylan Hall weighs the pros and cons of starting his pro baseball career this year, he only sees reasons to leave rather than return for another year.
“I feel like I’m on top of my career,” the Mountain View High School graduate said. “I’d like to get with an organization to start my career. I feel like now is the time for me.”
When Major League Baseball holds its annual draft June 10-11, it will look much different from years past.
To save money as a result of the financial impact caused by the coronavirus, Major League Baseball and the MLB Player’s Association agreed to reduce the draft from 40 rounds to five, while allowing teams to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for no more than $20,000 each.
Hall began the season with a legitimate shot at being selected if the draft had gone 40 rounds.
But when the coronavirus cancelled sports in mid-March and talks started about scaling back the draft, Hall evaluated his options.
Hall could go back to Central Oklahoma for another season after the NCAA allowed schools to offer seniors from the spring sports season an extra year of eligibility.
But pro baseball remained a legitimate possibility.
With the coronavirus forcing organizations to prepare differently for the 2020 draft, an increasing number of MLB teams have reached out to Hall over the last two weeks to gauge his level of interest without discussing specifics. In each case, he tells them his desire is to start his pro career now.
“It’s still good to see they are interested,” Hall said. “It gives me confidence.”
The first day of the draft will cover picks 1 through 37. The second day will be for the remaining 160 selections.
Hall said teams cannot talk to a player about signing as an undrafted rookie free agent until June 14 at 9 a.m.
Scouts contacted Hall in the fall and regularly followed him this season with five to six on average showing up for each of his outings.
He didn’t disappoint. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-hander went 4-0 in five starts with a 1.04 ERA. Displaying a four-pitch arsenal highlighted by a 95 miles per hour fastball, Hall struck out 45 in 30 innings for a team ranked No. 12 in the nation before the season finished early.
Hall feels like his success is a good reason to bypass another year of college. Hall also knows the clock is ticking since he will turn 23 in September.
“The age comes into play,” Hall said. “There is the risk of injury and there’s a whole other year.”
