In Division I diving action July 13 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League, host Dunn Loring (3-1) topped Old Keene Mill, 38-34, to create a three-way tie for first place.
For Dunn Loring George Miller won the freshman boys, Kiran Vasudevan and Peyton Reed won in the juniors, Mike DeSando won in the intermediate boys, and Spencer Bloom in the senior boys. Erin Martonik, Asha Stewart, Joshua Taliaferro, Lex Brucker, Audrey Burns, John Hatchl and Alanna Korff also earned points.
Dunn Loring faces Overlee, also 3-1, in a final regular-season meet.
