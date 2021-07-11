Thanks to winning its first event of the competition, then adding other victories, the Dunn Loring Dolphins won the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s Division 8 relay carnival with 192 points July 7.
Host Dominion Hills was a close second with 188, and Greenbriar third at 184.
That first win came in the girls mixed-age relay with the team of Elise Yashar, Samantha Singmaster, Morgan Gary and Vera Korff.
The boys 8-and-under relays won freestyle and medley events, setting a pool record in the medley. The record-setting relay was Charles Williamson, Nathan Derr, Grant Rubin and Owen Deitz.
Dunn Loring’s age 13-14 girls relay of Ana Falzone, Kate McDermott, Katherine Shatokhin and Morgan Gary also won two races. The girls 11-12 medley relay of Elise Yashar, Emma Doucette, Hazel Gramlich and Sofia Baldeon-Masturzo won its event; along with the girls 9-10 freestyle of Lucy Paquette, Vera Wachter, Megan Hwang, Samantha Singmaster.
In dual-meet action July 10, Dunn Loring (4-0) took over sole possession of first place in Division with a 218-202 home win over Dominion Hills (3-1).
Double race winners for Dunn Loring were Grant Rubin, Samantha Singmaster, Elise Yashar, Alaina Ramella, Lex Brucker and Ana Falzone. Single winners were Samuel Brewer, Kate McDermott, Carl Blome, Logan Rubin, Megan Hwang, Charles Williamson, Will Kindelan and Nathan Durr.
* In Division 4, the Oakton Otters won the relay carnival with 232 points, ahead of second-place Kent Gardens with 164 and third-place Vienna Aquatic Club with 162, then Cardinal Hill with 160.
* In Division 2, the Langley Club Wildthings were second (178) to Crosspointe (190) in the relay carnival. The Hamlet Green Feet were third (176) and the McLean Marlins fourth (150).
* In Division 1, the host Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks were second (180) to Overlee (202) in the relay carnival, with the Tuckahoe Tigers tied for third (170).
* In the Division 9 relay carnival, Great Falls was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.