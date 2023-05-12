Durmia Marshall said he accepted the Osbourn High School head boys basketball coaching job for two reasons.
The Eagles’ track record of success under former coach Rocky Carter. And the chance to coach Division I recruit Tey Barbour.
A 1990 Robinson High School graduate who is a member of the school's athletic hall of fame, Marshall comes from West Springfield High School in Fairfax County. He led the Spartans’ boys basketball team for 10 seasons in his first job as a head coach.
Marshall’s best season was 2015-16 when the Spartans went 23-6 and won the region before losing to Oscar Smith in the state quarterfinals. The Spartans were 6-19 this past season.
Marshall, who works security at West Springfield, said he is looking to hold the same job at Osbourn. Marshall’s hire was announced April 20.
Before West Springfield, Marshall was an assistant at WT Woodson.
“Marshall has coached basketball for over 25 years,” said Osbourn activities director John Ellenberger said in an email. “He is a great person and will be a wonderful mentor and role model for our student athletes.”
Whether Marshall gets the chance to coach Barbour is a question mark at the moment.
Marshall said he has asked Barbour if he will return to Osbourn for his senior season. But Marshall said Barbour has not said “one way or the other” yet what he intends to do.
The 6-foot-4 forward has a close relationship with Carter, who led the Eagles for 10 seasons, posting a 131-103 record. Barbour was the only returning starter last season in which the Eagles went 11-13 overall.
In fact, Carter was a big reason Barbour stayed at the city of Manassas’ high school instead of transferring to another school.
Carter said Thursday he was let go from his head coaching position following a meeting March 13 with Ellenberger. Carter said he was not given any reason for his dismissal other than that the school wanted to go in another direction.
“I’m disappointed and it hurt a little bit,” Carter said. “I’m wise to the fact they can do what they feel they need to do. I did not see it coming. The only thing I want to know is what I could do better?
“I’ve been very blessed by this city and this community. It has been very good to me.”
Carter currently remains a teacher at Osbourn, but said he will teach next school year at Mayfield Intermediate in Manassas. He declined to comment on Barbour’s status.
In an email Thursday, Ellenberger said he could not “mention why our former coach is no longer with us.”
In three seasons, Barbour has totaled 1,089 career points and is on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Jay Lane, a 2012 Osbourn graduate, is the current leader with 1,379 points.
Barbour has offers from Harvard, American, George Washington, Mount St. Mary’s, Old Dominion, Towson, Bryant, George Mason, UMass-Lowell and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Last season, Barbour finished as the second-leading scorer in Prince William County, averaging 24.6 points a game in earning first-team, all-Cedar Run District and all-Class 6 Region B honors for the second straight season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.