If the stars align and the creek don’t rise, there is a good chance the Wakefield Warriors and Yorktown Patriots could meet in an early-round game of the 6D North Region boys basketball tournament.
If that showdown occurs, the meeting between the Arlington high-school rivals will be the first since the opening game of the 2016-17 season, won by Wakefield. Such a clash also will determine the unofficial Arlington boys hoop champion among the three public-school teams for the 2020-21 campaign. Wakefield and Yorktown each defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals (York- town twice) during regular-season contests.
Yorktown (8-5, 6-3) enters the region tourney as the No. 2 seed from the Liberty District. Wakefield (7-2, 6-1) will be the top seed from the National District and receive a first-round bye.
Yorktown will have to win a first-round game against the Chantilly Chargers in order to face Wakefield in the second round. The Patriots defeated Chantilly, 90-80, during a regular-season showdown just a couple of weeks ago.
Wakefield enters the tournament on a two-game winning streak, while York- town lost its final two regular-season contests. The Patriots were missing two injured three-year starters – Liam Andersen and Jack Burris – who could return in time for the region.
“We are hoping they can return,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said.
Wakefield and Yorktown have not met since the Patriots have been playing a fast-paced style of offense, which includes many three-point shot attempts and multiple game-long substitutions of as many as five players.
“We’ll try to figure out that style if we have to play them,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said.
With a final 6-4 Liberty District record, Washington-Liberty (9-5 overall) will be the region tournament’s No. 3 seed from the league. The Generals won two-of-their-final-three regular-season games.
A year ago, W-L defeated both York- town and Wakefield in the region tournament en route to finishing second in the competition and advancing to the state tourney, where they were defeated in the first round. The tournament was never completed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this year’s region play, Washington-Liberty was scheduled to face the Oakton Cougars (4-10) in a first-round contest. The winner would face Centreville in the quarterfinals.
* In the girls 6D North Region Tournament, the Yorktown Patriots (7-7, 6-4) will be the No. 4 seed from the Liberty District and the Washington-Liberty Generals (0-10, 1-13) are the sixth seed.
The Wakefield Warriors (5-9, 5-7) will be the No. 2 seed from the National District.
None of the three teams received byes.
In the first round, Yorktown was scheduled to play Westfield, Washington-Liberty had a game against Chantilly and Wakefield was set to face McLean. Chantilly is one of the tournament favorites, along with Madison and Marshall.
If Wakefield and Washington-Liberty win their first-round games, they will meet in the quarterfinals. The Generals defeated Wakefield early in the regular season.
Yorktown defeated Washington-Liberty twice during the regular season, but the Patriots did not face Arlington rival Wakefield.
