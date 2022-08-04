The fall tradition of Friday-night lights for high-school football is scheduled for a return to action come Aug. 26, when Arlington’s Wakefield Warriors and Yorktown Patriots open their 2022 varsity seasons.
Wakefield is scheduled to open at home at 7 p.m. against the Fairfax Lions in a non-district game.
Yorktown, the defending Liberty District champion, is slated to begin play on the road that night in a league game at 7 p.m. against the Langley Saxons. Yorktown finished 6-0 in the district last fall, including a 19-14 win over Langley in the season opener for each squad.
The Washington-Liberty Generals actually kick off the opening of the new season first for Arlington teams when they play on Thursday night, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. against the Marshall Statesmen in a Liberty District clash.
The season resumes for all three teams with non-district Thursday night contests, Sept. 1 in 7 p.m. kickoffs in their second games of the campaign. That night, Wakefield hosts West Potomac, W-L plays at perennial 6D North Region power Westfield and Yorktown hosts Woodrow Wilson of Washington, D.C.
The three Arlington teams meet in all-county clashes on separate dates.
First, on Sept. 23, W-L and Wakefield play at Wakefield on Oct. 21. Next, Wakefield plays at Yorktown on Oct. 21. Finally, Yorktown is at Washington-Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
Yorktown compiled an overall 7-4 record with a region playoff tournament berth in 2021. Wakefield finished 5-5, was second in the district and played in the region playoffs. Wakefield did not play one game because of a COVID issue.
Washington-Liberty was 2-8 last season and missed the playoffs.
The 2022 regular season ends for Wakefield on Friday night, Oct. 28, then for Washington-Liberty and Yorktown with that Nov. 5 meeting. Wakefield has its bye in the final week of the regular season.
