Some think baseball can be slow-moving and boring to watch, especially when there are so many late-inning pitching changes.
Other sports can be that way too.
Boring and slow-moving certainly was the case regarding a 4-minute overtime period of a recent boys varsity high-school basketball game between the host Marshall Statesmen and Edison Eagles. The four minutes took about 30 to play because of all the fouling and resulting free throws, constant stoppage of action, endless substitutions, multiple timeouts and a couple of referee huddles.
Marshall won, 66-62.
In the overtime, there were 11 fouls whistled, resulting in some dozen free throws taken. While play was stopped for the foul shots, it almost was like a free-for-all with the endless substitutions and a steady flow of players entering the game or returning to the bench. The waiting for all of that coming and going just added to the game’s length.
For those watching the streamed online broadcast of the contest, the quality was unsteady and seemed to become worse in overtime – very blurry, making it hard to see the score and time remaining, in addition to not being able to clearly watch the action. Plus, tight shots of the scoreboard were never shown unfortunately, adding to the frustration.
Good for Marshall, which recorded probably its biggest victory of the season. But those final moments became a struggle to watch.
Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to see basketball games without any foul shots attempted? Or at least alter the rules in some way to limit the vast number of foul shots, which more and more seem to increase in volume in many games.
So many hoop contests become foul-shooting events, especially during the late minutes when one of the teams is behind and frantically trying to play catchup.
