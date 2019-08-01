It has been a record-setting summer for Anthony Grimm.

During July, the Fair Oaks swimmer, also a standout at Oakton High School, set the individual records in all five boys 15-18 age-groups strokes in the Northern Virginia Swimming League.

He held those marks in freestyle (22.45), backstroke (23.82), breaststroke (27.57), butterfly (23.63) and individual medley (54.83), setting each this summer as a 16-year-old, entering the Aug. 3 NVSL individual all-star meet.

Grimm set three of those records (free, back and IM) at Cardinal Hill pool, which is known as one of the league’s fastest pools. The breast and fly records were set at Fair Oaks.

In addition, Grimm still holds the NVSL boys records in the age 13-14 back, fly and IM, set in previous seasons.

Grimm helped the Fair Oaks Sharks win the Division 4 team championship with a 5-0 record this summer.

As a sophomore for the Oakton boys team during the winter, Grimm was the state champion in the 50 freestyle in record time of 19.67, and swam on two winning relays.

* Vienna Aquatic Club’s Anna Keating of Madison High School set the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s girls age 15-18 breaststroke record at Cardinal Hill pool (31.37) this summer on July 27. The old mark was 31.62.

It was her first NVSL record.