The National Christian School Athletic Association recently announced that James Parker was selected as the 2020-21 Boys Varsity Basketball National Coach of the Year.
Parker has coached the Fairfax Christian School in Dulles the past two seasons, amassing 58 victories and winning Division 2 and 3 NCSAA championships. This past season, Fairfax Christian (14-1) also won the Northern Virginia Independent Athletic Conference and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association’s Division III state championship.
Parker also is the school’s athletic director.
“Coach Parker’s dedication to our student-athletes is exemplary,” said Jo Thoburn, the school’s president and CEO. “The past two seasons, he has coached the team to great success and served as a leader to his players despite unique challenges brought on by the pandemic.”
Added Fairfax Christian senior player Donovahn Keyes: “No one is more deserving of Coach of the Year than Coach James Parker. His knowledge of basketball isn’t even his greatest attribute. His ability to see and care for the whole person, not just the athlete, is where he excels above the rest.”
