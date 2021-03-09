The Fairfax Christian School boys basketball team recently won the Virginia Indepedent School Division III state championship, going 3-0 in the tournament.
Fairfax Christian (14-1) was the No. 1 seed and defeated second-seed Word of Life Academy, 73-69, in the championship game of the high-school tournament.
In the final, Donovahn Keyes had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Cardinals. Corey Caulker had 16 points and three assists, Haze Green had 13 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Blakey scored 13 and had five steals, and Zachary Bolgert had 12 points and 10 boards.
In a 69-51 semifinal win over fourth seed Carmel School, Keyes had 23 points and Blakey 17.
In the quarterfinals, Fairfax Christian downed Richmond Christian, 82-48. Green scored 25 to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bolgert had 14 points and 10 boards; Keyes scored 13; and Blakey had nine points, eight assists and four steals.
Fairfax Christian received a first-round bye.
