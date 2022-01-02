There were still some COVID issues during the 2021 sports year involving high-school, youth and other events, but for the most part, all of the games were played throughout the Sun Gazette coverage areas of Fairfax County.
As always, there were significant sports accomplishments that made up the Sun Gazette’s annual Top 20 list. Following is a list of what our paper’s sports staff ranked as those Top 20 achievements. or stories from 2021, which were reported in the Sun Gazette paper and on our Websites.
1. MADISON FOOTBALL
Overall, the Madison High School football team compiled a 21-3 record, won two district and region championships and finished second in the Class 6 state-tournament in 2021, as the squad played two seasons during the calendar year. The 2020 campaign was postponed and moved to the late winter and early spring of 2021 because of COVID. In December, Madison lost in the state- championship game, after falling in the state semifinals in April.
2. MADISON FIELD HOCKEY
The 2020 Madison High School girls field hockey team (15-0) finished undefeated and unscored on, and won district, region and Class 6 state championships during the late winter and early spring of 2021, as the fall season was postponed a few months because of COVID.
3. MADISON BASEBALL
The Madison High School baseball team finished 18-1, won district, region and Class 6 state championships, and was led by pitcher/shortstop James Triantos. Just days after the state final, Triantos was chosen in the Major League draft in early June.
4. MADISON GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Madison High School girls basketball team finished 16-1 and won district, region and Class 6 state titles. The state championship was the team’s second in a row.
5. OAKTON BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Lacking individual standouts, the Oakton High School boys cross country team won a second straight Class 6 state championship, the first coming just a few months earlier because the 2020 fall season was postponed until late winter and early spring.
6. LANGLEY GOLF
The Langley High School golf team won two state titles in 2021, giving the team six straight championships. In the first state title, Kelly Chinn was the individual Virginia champion. Overall, Langley ended the year with 18 straight postseason tournament victories.
7. LANGLEY LACROSSE
The undefeated Langley High School girls lacrosse team finished 16-0 and won district, region and Class 6 state championships.
8. FLINT HILL VOLLEYBALL
The Flint Hill School girls volleyball team finished 32-1 and won private-school league and Division I state titles.
9. XAVIER JEMISON
McLean High School senior Xavier Jemison won Class 6 outdoor boys state track and field championship in the 800-and 1,600-meter races.
10. TUCKAHOE SWIMMERS
The Tuckahoe Tigers of the summertime’s Northern Virginia Swimming League finished with a 5-0 record and convincingly won the Division 1 championship for the first time since the 1975 season.
11. OAKTON TENNIS
The Oakton High School girls and boys tennis teams each won Class 6 state championship on the same day.
12. McLEAN CROSS COUNTRY
Led by Thais Rolly, the McLean High School girls cross country team finished second in the Class 6 state meet during the fall, after winning region and district titles. Rolly had an outstanding 2021 individually. Among her accomplishments were winning two district and region titles and finishing first and second in the state meet.
13. MADISON GIRLS SWIMMING
After winning a fifth-straight region team championship, the four-time defending title-holder Madison High School girls swimming and diving team finished third in the Class 6 state meet.
14. VIENNA LITTLE LEAGUE
The Vienna Little League age 8-10 baseball All-Stars, as well as the Intermediate All-Stars, each won state championships. Also, the league hosted the Majors state tournament at Yeonas Park in July, with Gov. Northam throwing out the first pitch.
15. McLEAN LITTLE LEAGUE
The McLean Little League age 9-11 girls all-star softball team won a state championship. Also, the league’s Majors girls softball all-stars, as well as the age 8-10 girls softball all-stars finished second in state tournaments.
16. FRED PRIESTER
Longtime Oakton High School girls head basketball coach Fred Priester won his 750th career game. That mark moved him into second place as far as victories coaching Virginia High School League public-school teams. Priester earned his first 130 wins as the girls head coach at McLean High School.
17. LANGLEY VOLLEYBALL
The Langley High School girls volleyball team won a region-tournament championship, but went 0-1 at states.
18. POTOMAC SOFTBALL
The Potomac School girls softball team finished second in the Division I girls state tournament, losing in the title game in extra innings to Bishop O’Connell.
19. POTOMAC SCHOOL TENNIS
The Potomac School girls tennis team finished second in the Division I girls state tournament.
20. MADISON BASEBALL COACH
Madison High School baseball coach Mark Gjormand was inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. The coach has 446 career wins in 26 seasons as Madison’s head coach.
HONORABLE MENTION:
To the many other individuals who won district, region and state high-school titles during the 2021 seas
