Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.