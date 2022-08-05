Aggie McCormick has coached many AAU-level and high-school age girls, and even boys, basketball players and teams over a number of years.
What McCormick said is unique about the most recent Fairfax Stars under-17 girls Nike team of the Elite Youth Basketball League she coached is the extreme competitive edge all of the players on that AAU roster possess.
“Usually a coach is lucky to have one, maybe two players, on the same team like that,” McCormick said. “We had all of them this time.”
That drive helped the sixth-seeded Stars achieve higher than their seed and recently finish third at the Nike Nationals Invitational tournament in Chicago. The Stars defeated the No. 2 and 3 seeds to reach the semifinals.
The Stars lost to Exodus of New York in the semifinals, then bounced back to defeat Pro Skills, 42-35, in the consolation game to finish third. They had lost to Pro Skills days earlier in the previous competition.
Prior to the semifinals, the Stars downed No. 3 seed Kentucky Premier, 72-66, and No. 3 seed Team Takeover, 54-45. The Stars won 59-36 in their opening game against the No. 11 seed.
“All of our players were so competitive and had that edge,” McCormick said. “That is not normal. They were wonderful to coach. The players worked well together and played team basketball.”
Two of the Stars players – Keira Scott and Sophia Carlisle – played for the Bishop O’Connell High School girls team of Arlington this past winter season.
Other Stars players were Riley Nelson, Fadima Tall, Louis Volker, Laura Williams, Kennedy Harris, Joi Williams, Kristian Harris, Yanessa Boyd, Yanniah Boyd, Destinee Salgado and Zoe Osby.
McCormick’s assistant coaches are Bob Dix, Mike Wills, Larry Gray and Eran Horodniceanu.
The team played some 40 games at various tournaments during the spring and summer seasons, finishing high in most of those competitions.
The Nike girls EYBL program is comprised of 32 programs across the country, including most of the top players in the country. The under-17 girls teams include primarily players from the graduating classes of 2023 and 2024, but some of 2025. In the case of the Fairfax Stars, there is one player from the Class of 2026.
Included among the spectators at the Nike Nationals were dozens of college head coaches, who were on hand recruiting players.
