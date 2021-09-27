It was their second-half effort and performance that the McLean Highlanders took some pride in Sept. 25 by not giving up and continuing to play hard and tough against the host South Lakes Seahawks.
McLean (1-4) lost the non-district high-school football game in a blowout, 39-14 after trailing 32-7 at halftime. McLean struggled defensively in the first half, giving up a number of long passing and running plays.
“What we talked about at halftime was not quitting in the second half, playing hard and physical,” McLean coach John Scholla said of his young team, with just two returning starters. “You can’t erase the first half. That happened. If we can play the rest of the season the way we played the second half, we can be competitive.”
McLean’s second half included an efficient late-game 14-play, 61-yard touchdown drive capped by a Daniel Benitez five-yard run and Tyler Fontenot’s point after.
“That’s the kind of drives we want,” Scholla said.
The march included runs by Benitez and Kaelan Ferris (64 yards rushing) and passes from quarterback Manoli Karageorges to Quinn Sullivan and Nick Halteh.
McLean’s first touchdown came in the second period on Halteh’s 90-yard kickoff return, with Fontenot converting.
South Lakes scored on the game’s second play on an 80-yard pass and were ahead 25-0 after its first four possessions.
Karageorges was 15 of 27 passing for 133 yards. Halteh had six catches for 43 yards and Sullivan five for 38. Benitez had 17 yards rushing.
On defense for McLean, Max Geduldig made seven tackles with a sack, Benitez (one sack) and Jacob King had five tackles each and Sullivan and Matt Speroni three each. Wyatt Johnson added a sack.
South Lakes amassed 419 total yards.
NOTE: Through five games, Halteh has 992 combined yards for the season, including 563 in kick returns and 391 receiving with 25 catches. He had 147 combined against South Lakes.
