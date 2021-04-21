It was quite a successful fall high-school sports season – postponed until the early spring because of the pandemic – for Arlington teams and individuals.
Numerous teams and individuals enjoyed significant success in the various games and sports.
The Washington-Liberty High girls volleyball and field hockey teams finished second in the 6D North Region tourney. The field hockey squad first won the Liberty District title.
The Yorktown boys cross country team placed second in the region and Yorktown’s Piper Dean was third in the girls Liberty meet. Yorktown’s Owen McArdle was second in the boys district meet, helping the boys win the district’s region-qualifying competition.
In football, the Wakefield Warriors were one of four teams that earned a region playoff berth, and the Yorktown Patriots finished 5-2 after losing badly in their first two games.
Yorktown’s golf team finished second in district and region tournaments, led by Benjamin Newfield. He placed second in the state tourney, as well as having top finishes in district and region tournaments.
Also in golf, Wakefield High’s Esteban Knorr was fourth in the state. The Wakefield golfers placed second in the National District. Knorr won the individual district title in a playoff.
Washington-Liberty High quarterback Andrew Bolfek passed for 433 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime loss to Fairfax. Also for W-L in football, defensive lineman Elijah Hughes had 10 sacks in just five games – a single-season record under longtime W-L head coach Josh Shapiro.
There was a question if the season would even be held. So many players and coaches were grateful it did occur.
