Area coaches and athletic administrators are commenting on a recent decision by the Virginia High School League to possibly postpone the fall public-school sports season, which includes football, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, moving it to the early spring.
The VHSL is expected to make a final decision July 27 on the status of all 2020-21 high-school sports seasons. Most administrators agree that the VHSL will choose the third of three recommended models to play all three seasons in a condensed manner, allowing for a preseason, beginning Dec. 14 and lasting until June 26, with adjustments.
Under that model, the winter season, including girls and boys basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving, would be from Dec. 14 to Feb. 20. The fall campaign, including football, girls volleyball, field hockey and cross country, would be Feb. 15 to May 1. The spring, including baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse, would be April 12 to June 26.
The other two plans under consideration would include keeping the traditional seasons as is, but canceling some sports like football, lacrosse and girls volleyball, or switching seasons.
“I haven’t talked to anyone yet who feels strongly about any of the other plans,” McLean director of student activities Greg Miller said. “Plan three makes the most sense and gives everyone something to look forward to. Pushing back until January gives everyone more time to figure things out.”
Administrators explained that, for financial reasons, the VHSL and individual schools want badly to hold some sort of football and basketball seasons (with playoffs), because those are big revenue-generating activities.
“I just wish they would make a decision soon about something,” Langley High girls volleyball coach and athletic administrator Susan Shifflett said. “Model three is the only one that makes sense. There would be overlapping of seasons and conflicts with club sports. But our girls just want to play.”
Girls volleyball is normally played in the fall but would be switched under model three.
Madison High football coach Justin Counts has a lot of questions about model three, including concerns that overlapping seasons might significantly limit the availability of multiple-sport athletes.
“It would be hard for some of those athletes to play all the sports they want,” Counts said.
Yorktown director of student activities Mike Krulfeld agreed model three is the only viable option, and allows hope for having sports seasons.
“Any other option shuts the door on some sports and seasons,” he said. “This leaves the door open and allows teams to compete in some modified fashion.”
If model three is chosen, one director of student activities said players, coaches and parents will have to be accepting of the plan and the condensed seasons.
“Beggars can’t by choosers,” he said.
If the football season is held in the winter/spring, the question remains how many regular-season games would be played, and whether playoffs would occur?
“As long as we get a season, I don’t care if we play in the spring or fall, and playing only six games would be better than nothing,” Washington-Liberty High School football coach Josh Shapiro said. “Not playing at all would be awful.”
Added Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson: “It certainly will be a disappointment if we don’t play in the fall, but it’s not a surprise. I feel bad for our seniors if they don’t have the opportunity to play. They are dying to play, because they believe we can have a good season.”
