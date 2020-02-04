Repeat performances.
The reference is not about athletes or teams, but what so many spectators consistently do, and how they act, when watching wintertime high-school sporting events.
* At basketball games, there are no assigned seating areas, but there is an understanding that certain people gather in certain spots. Students collect in what they previously claimed as designated areas to cheer an act loudly. Parents of the players most often sit behind their team’s bench, where the atmosphere is calmer.
(The parents sitting the highest in that area tend to be the annoying ones – most vocal regarding the referees.)
Casual fans sit in another bleacher, usually in the same area every time. The head football coach at one school always sits in the same spot when watching a girls or boys home game.
Wives and husbands of coaches also sit behind the bench, often alone or with a family member, if they are present at games. Husbands tend to be absent or do a good job of being unseen, like often standing – or hiding – in a corner.
Anyone scouting the action sits as high in the bleachers as they can be, away from everyone, if that is possible. They don’t utter a word, and often leave a bit early.
* Students don’t much attend swim and dive and girls gymnastics meets. It’s mainly parents, who sit together, dress way too warmly particularly for the steamy inside conditions at swim and dive meets, and don’t do much cheering or moving around.
* Same for wrestling matches. Not many students there either, other than close friends of the grapplers. Spectators tend not to stay still, and walk and move around a lot.
* Indoor track and field has the fewest spectators of any winter sport, certainly no students. It’s primarily parents and family members, who move around all over to kill time. Track and field meets last a while.
