When the Madison Warhawks and Robinson Rams met earlier this week in a state-tournament girls basketball game, it wasn’t the first time the Northern Virginia rivals had met in the Virginia High School League competition.
The opponents have a storied history in that tournament.
The teams played in a Class 6 semifinal game at Robinson earlier this week after the Sun Gazette went to press, with the winner moving on to the March 11 state championship contest at Virginia Commonwealth University. Each was playing well entering the final-four clash, having previously won region-tournament titles and first-round state-tourney games in recent days.
Robinson had an 18-game winning streak entering the state semis, while two-time defending champion Madison had won 17 in a row. The teams had not played since the 2016-17 season, with the Warhawks winning early in the regular season.
Years back, Madison and Robinson met in consecutive Group AAA state championship games when the VHSL classifications were different. Robinson won both games, with each final played at Liberty University’s Vines Center in Lynchburg.
The Rams won the 1995 final, 44-39, then were victorious again in 1996 by a 54-41 score.
Just a week earlier in each of those seasons, Madison had defeated Robinson in the Northern Region tournament title contests.
Back in 1990, the teams also faced off in the Group AAA state final in Williamsburg. Robinson won that contest, as well, 71-49. Again, a week earlier Madison had beaten Robinson in the region-tourney final.
In all, Robinson has won six state championships and Madison four.
One of those teams will have the opportunity to add to that total on March 11.
