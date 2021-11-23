Getting off to fast starts by scoring early and often and building big halftime leads has been a significant reason the Madison Warhawks have enjoyed so much success so far this high-school football season through the regular season and two region playoff games.
In its 11 straight victories, Madison has led in every contest and by an average of 7.5 points at the end of the first quarter and 22.5 at halftime. Madison has allowed just seven points, total, in the first period.
The Warhawks have never trailed at any time in those 11 games.
They also were outscored only once in the second half, that coming in a 21-15 win over Centreville, its smallest margin of victory.
Madison’s largest halftime leads were by 42, 32, 28 and 27 points twice against Langley, Oakton, Marshall, Yorktown and South Lakes (playoff game), respectively, and by 23 against South Lakes in regular-season action and 21 against Lake Braddock.
With big advantages like that, the Warhawks let their physical defense do the rest. Madison has five shutouts in those 11 wins, and has allowed just seven points once and six twice in three other contests.
In a number of those 11 outings, the Warhawks scored on their initial possessions of the game. In a 35-6 first-round 6D North Region-tournament playoff win over Marshall, Madison scored on its first four possessions to lead 28-0 at halftime.
The times Madison hasn’t scored in the first quarter, the Warhawks usually get going in the second. Against York- town, the contest was 0-0 after one quarter. Then, Madison posted four second-quarter touchdowns to take control in a 41-0 win.
Against South Lakes in a Nov. 19 6D North Region tournament-semifinal victory, Madison scored on its first three possessions en route to a 48-0 blowout victory over the Seahawks. The Warhawks were ahead 27-0 by halftime and 41-0 after three quarters.
