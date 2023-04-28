BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Fernando Reyes scored in the first half with Nana Gyamfi assisting him.
Nico Pinell played the full 80 minutes and recorded his seventh clean sheet of the season for Forest Park (6-2-1, 7-2-2). A stellar performance by defenders Ben Colcombe, Alec Barryman, and Matthew Woldemichael kept the Woodbridge strikers away from the goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 8, HYLTON 0: Tiana Cruz led Colgan (7-1-1, 9-1-1) with three goals.
Samantha Deguzman and Mia Arevalo-Delcid each had two and Emme Rivera had one.
Anna Simmons and Amy Angel each had two assists and Cruz and Alyssa Bassett one each.
BRENTSVILLE 3, WILLIAM MONROE 1: Nicole Goodwin opened the scoring for Brentsville (4-0, 8-1) off a Riley French assist and Peyton McGovern added a second goal before halftime. Valentina Nardone closed out the scoring converting a second half penalty kick.
FOREST PARK 3, WOODBRIDGE 0: It took twenty-nine minutes for Forest Park to find the back of the net when Mattie Edozie assisted Becca Perez.
Five minutes later, Korinne Potter assisted Nicole Cargill.
Then right before half Nicole Cargill headed the ball off a corner and Maggie Stebbins scored the third and final goal.
Outstanding play from Forest Park players Sydney Washington, Elise MaGee, Maggie Neall and Nora Neall.
Forest Park improves to 8-1-0 in the Cardinal District and 9-1-1 overall.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 13, JOHN CHAMPE 8: For Battlefield, Kendra Harris scored six goals, Kyra Moran and Erin Sweeney two each, Caileigh McQuillian recorded one goal and two assists, Natalie Moul 7 draw controls, 1 assist and 2 caused turnovers and Amanda Gelfound had 8 saves in goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 15, GAINESVILLE 6: Brody McClure led Patriot (6-4) with five goals.
Patrick Wilkinson added four, Tyler Schmelzer and Vincent Smith two each and Christian Chandler and Cade Blaha one each.
COLONIAL FORGE 16, RIVERBEND 4: For Colonial Forge (7-3 in Commonwealth District), Reef Krug tallied 7 goals, Cael Sandberg had 3 goals, Ryan Bondgren had 2 goals, and Kyle Haga, Jack Tenney, Christian Stringer, and Kevin McGowan all had one goal apiece. AJ Riley had 2 assists.
