When it mattered most, Forest Park senior Fernando Reyes delivered his most memorable performance on the soccer field to lead the Bruins to a berth in the state tournament.

Reyes' header in stoppage time helped the Bruins (12-4-2) beat the previously unbeaten Osbourn Eagles 3-2 in the Class 6, Region B semifinals on Wednesday. The DC United Academy player scored all three goals for Forest Park, which will host Osbourn Park Friday at 7 p.m. for the region title.

"They were 19-0 and we were able to give them that one loss, so it's an unreal feeling," said Reyes, who also tallied both of the Bruins' goals in their 2-1 overtime win over Colonial Forge last Thursday in the regional opener.

After a scoreless first half that saw the Eagles record 10 of the first 11 shots on goal, both teams went toe-to-toe in the second half. Ahmed Chirinos' first of two goals came at the 35:07 mark, chipping in a shot after teammate Erith Garcia's shot bounced off the post. However, Forest Park tied the score at 1 just 36 seconds later after an Osbourn turnover led to a goal by Reyes.

At the 21:06 mark, Reyes tallied from close range in a mad scramble in the box to provide a 2-1 Forest Park lead. Osbourn tied the score at 2 on Chirinos' line drive shot just outside the box with just 12 minutes to play.

As the game neared overtime, Forest Park was awarded a free kick on the Osbourn side of the field. On the ensuing play, Benjamin Colcombe played a perfect ball onto the head of Reyes, who flicked the game-winner by Osbourn keeper Armando Cervantes.

"I knew it was going to be a good cross, I have all the trust in my center back," Reyes said of Colcombe's pass. "I was just trying to anticipate it and thankfully it came to my head and I put it in the back of the net."

"When we have our services, we always want to find 'Nino's head," Forest Park coach Gabe Chirino said. "We are not a big team and he is the biggest guy we have, so we always look for him."

The Eagles (19-1-0) were missing Cedar Run Conference Player of the Year Cooper Noseworthy due to a high ankle sprain and also lost 2022 all-state defender Angel Rivas early in the second half to a leg injury. Osbourn coach Brandon Calandra said his team wore down a little at the end without their normal depth but didn't make excuses for the loss.

"We had our chances but we just didn't connect," Calandra said. "But sometimes that's the way it works, the ball doesn't bounce your way. It sucks. There is no easy way to put it."

On the other side of the field, it was all jubilation as Forest Park moved on to the state tournament in Chirino's first year coaching his alma mater.

"With the will that we have, anything is possible," Chirino said. "These boys don't give up when things get down."