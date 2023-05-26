BOYS SOCCER

FOREST PARK 2, COLONIAL FORGE 1 (OT): Fernando Reyes scored the first goal of the game in the first half, assisted by Connor Messick.

In the second half of overtime, the Bruins were awarded a penalty kick where Reyes doubled his tally for the game and help give the Bruins (11-4-2) the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal victory.

Nico Pinell played all 90 minutes in goal.

BATTLEFIELD 1, COLGAN 0: Mathew Carlin scored the game's lone goal off an assist form Yazan Yaghmmour in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.

Goalie Anthony Estrada along with Luke Smith, Kyle Morrell, Emmitt Innestroza, Alex Shawky and Yaghmmour contributed on defense to the shutout.

Battlefield is now 13-5-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 3, WOODBRIDGE 0: Cordelia McIntosh, Emory Davis, and Lily Wright scored for the top-seeded Bobcats (!4-1-3) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.

A great team defensive effort led by McKenna Kolasch, Cammi Beckmeyer, Zoey Kerns, Sara Schmall, Rylie Swenson, and Morgan Shively resulted in the 12th shutout of the season.

BRENTSVILLE 11, CAROLINE COUNTY 0: Valentina Nardone and Peyton McGovern each recorded hat tricks in Brentsville's Class 3 Region B quarterfinal.

Nicole Goodwin scored two goals and Mary Kate Mills, Riley Coombs, and Cara Lawhead each scored one.

Zoe Glessner, Payton Brown, Chloe Layne, Riley French, Maddie Howells, Coombs, Nardone, Mills, and Lawhead all provided assists on the night. Brentsville improves to 16-1.

COLONIAL FORGE 6, FOREST PARK 1: Two minutes into the game, Forest Park's Kaylie Scherer scored with an assist from Elise McGee in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.

Two minutes later Colonial Forge's Nicole Alvarado tied the game 1 - 1.

Less than three minutes later Maci Landel scored the first of her three goals of the night. Ava Kertgate added two more for Colonial Forge.

Forest Park finishes the season 13-3-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 11, PATRIOT 10: For Patriot (9-8) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals, Tyler Schmelzer had three goals, Sam Fernandez, Brody McClure and Vincent Smith two each and Cade Blaha one.