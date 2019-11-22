Four Langley High School seniors were chosen to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 all-state first team in girls field hockey.
Bella Holloman was chosen as a forward, Madeline McGaughey as a midfielder, Mikayla Schoff as a defender and Aly Trumbull as an at-large choice.
Those four helped Langley win the state championship this fall, its first in program history.
Making second team locally was Madison High senior defender Carly Williams and Marshall High seniors Avery Burke (forward) and goalie Gillian Dumont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.