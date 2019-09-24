The Washington-Liberty Generals had a 4-3 overall record when the week began, including recent losses to perennial region powers Langley and W.T. Woodson.
“We are strong with things to work on when playing top teams,” W-L coach Beth Prange said about her girls high-school field hockey squad.
The Generals’ three losses were against top-ranked area teams, including a 4-2 loss to undefeated Langley, a team that finished 20-3 a year ago and played in the state tournament.
“We had a strong showing in the second half against Langley scoring two goals,” Prange said.
Rebecca Stewart controls the middle of the field, attacking and defending both circles for Washington-Liberty. Prange said speedy Dakota Klapper adds a high level of skill offensively. Freshman Ashley Kennedy and junior Lucy Stanley join Bree Meyer as top players on defense.
The Generals’ four wins have been by shutouts, 2-0 over Yorktown and South County, and 1-0 over Oakton and South Lakes.
* The Wakefield Warriors (4-7) blanked Lee, 5-0, in a recent National District match. Lily Branch scored three goals and Kamryn Pastel and Lilly Armstrong one each. Assists went to Julia Harris with two and Armstrong.
* The Yorktown Patriots had a 2-6 record when the week began, including recent one-goal losses to Marshall Statesmen (1-0 in overtime) and South Lakes (5-4). Overall, Yorktown has five one-goal losses, four coming in overtime. The Patriots have defeated Robinson, 1-0, and Hayfield, 3-1.
“We dominate the majority of our games, with more shots on goal and more offensive corners, but we can’t seem to get the ball in the goal,” Yorktown coach Sylvia Guerrieri said. “We have talent on our team, and our girls are motivated to do well. Sadly, our record doesn’t reflect that. They are all very hard-working and are not giving up.”
Yorktown is led by senior captains Chloe Westhoff, Hayden Romness and Cammie Kuwana.
Madilyn Henshaw and Kate Owens each have two goals and one assist for Yorktown. Emily Stafford has two goals, Katelyn Stafford has a goal and one assist, Westhoff and Hayley King each have a goal, and Ellie Cowan one assist.
