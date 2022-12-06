Potomac School player Landry

Potomac School soccer player Scott Landry was chosen all-state. (Potomac School soccer)

Potomac School boys soccer players Scott Landry, Walker Lyall and Patrick Ritter were first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for fall high-school soccer.

They helped Potomac School win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and earn a state-tourney berth.

In high-school girls field hockey, Madison Warhawks senior midfielder Tess Satterfield was a second team all-state selection in Virginia High School League Class 6 girls division

* Potomac School’s Kylie McKinley was a first-team Division I all-state selection in private-school girls field hockey.

