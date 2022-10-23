The Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars made strong showings in district field hockey tournaments, but each girls high-school team fell short of winning the championship.
The two-time defending champion and second-seed Warhawks (11-5) lost in the Concorde District-tourney title match to the top-seed, undefeated and host South Lakes Seahawks (18-0) by a 3-2 score. It was the Seahawks’ third win over Madison this season.
Madison was 1-1 in the tourney, nipping Oakton, 3-2, in double overtime in the semifinals. Teagan Hastings scored the game-winning goal.
The Warhawks were led in the tournament by district Player of the Year Tess Satterfield and other first-team players Kylie O’Donnell, Abby Jones and Madelyn Dearing and honorable- mention selection Caroline Berry.
Oakton (13-3) was the third seed and blanked No- 6 seed Chantilly, 3-0, in the first round. The Cougars won their first nine matches this season.
The Cougars have been led by first-team all-district players Riley Sweeney, Marisa Rubano and Esther Dunn; second-teamers Noelle Kraukramer and Catherine Choi; and honorable mentions Alli Calder, Samantha Tyler, Ellen Grace Burke, Alyson Vermont and Allison Malara.
Langley (6-10) was the fifth seed in the Liberty District tournament and defeated the No. 4 seed Marshall Statesmen, 2-1, in the first round. The Saxons then lost to the top-seed Yorktown Patriots, 3-1, in the semifinals.
Saxon freshman goalie Mia Laws made some 20 saves to keep the match close for a while. The game was tied at 1 entering the final quarter.
Langley has been led by first-team all-district players McKenna McConnell and Kate Morely, second-teamer Ava Tarquinio and honorable-mention choices Claire Abele and Madison Higgins.
Langley, Madison and Oakton all advance to play in the 6D North Region tournament. Yorktown is the defending champion.
* The seventh seed McLean Highlanders lost in the first round of the Liberty District tournament to the No. 2-seed Wakefield Warriors by a 1-0 score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.