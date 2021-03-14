Led by the defending state-champion Langley Saxons and the 4-0 Madison Warhawks, local girls high-school field hockey teams are enjoying strong starts to their 2021 seasons.
Langley was 3-1 through March 12 action, including a 3-0 win over its neighborhood rival McLean Highlanders. The Saxons also have defeated Washington-Liberty, 2-1, and Herndon, 1-0, and lost to Yorktown, 2-1.
Maddie Cole scored the lone goal in the win over Herndon.
With those victories, Langley, 20-1-1 in the 2019 campaign, extended its two-season winning streak to 18 straight matches before losing to Yorktown.
All four of Madison’s victories have been by shutouts, with the Warhawks outscoring their opponents, 13-0.
The four wins are against Concorde District rivals. Three of the victories have been by dominating 5-0, 4-0 and 3-0 scores. The other was 1-0 over Westfield.
* The defending National District champion Marshall Statesmen are off to a 34-1 start and are 2-0 in the league with wins over Jefferson and Wakefeild.
Marshall has non-district wins over Robinson and South County, each by 1-0 scores. Its loss was to Fairfax.
Top returning players for Marshall are Olivia Schmitz, Jamie Bol, Hannah Oozco, Emma Payze, Cayley Sullivan, Ava Slivinski, Katherine Reback, Michaela Hauber, Caroline Sullivan, Kaia Griggs and Tessa Murphy.
* The McLean Highlanders are 1-2 in field hockey with a 2-0 win over South Lakes.
LANGLEY VOLLEYBALL TEAM 5-0: The Langley Saxons are enjoying a 5-0 start in girls volleyball.
One of Langley’s wins was over defending Liberty District and 6D North Region champion Washington-Liberty by a 3-1 score. The Saxons also have defeated Yorktown, 3-1; and Herndon, McLean and Westfield by 3-0 scores.
Some of Langley’s top returners from last season’s team so far have been Ceren Mert, Katie Westerheim, Ijenna Mere, Lauren Sung, Ameila Kim, Nina Kernan, Erica Maebius and Abby Stewart.
SEHHAT TO PLAY IN COLLEGE: Langley High School senior boys basketball player Jiaan Sehhat will play in college at Penn State Kensington.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard was a second-team all-Liberty District player for Langley this past season and was one of the team’s leading scorers and top three-point shooters.
Sehhat helped Langley sweep Yorktown in district action this past season.
CROSS COUNTRY: The Langley High School girls and boys cross country teams each won a recent tri-meet with Yorktown and South Lakes. The girls had 30 points and the boys 27.
For the girls, senior Lilly Fowler was second in the 5,000-meter race 20:40 and sophomore Elena Pesvento third (21:35).
For the Langley boys, junior Boden Gentile won the race, also 5,000 meters, in 16:50 and junor Roan Toole was second (17:42).
