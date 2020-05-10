There was a “light show of solidarity” the night of May 4 and 5on the athletic fields of Arlington County’s three public high schools.
At 8:20 p.m. the lights on the fields at Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools were turned on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to salute and honor the athletes with the Class of 2020, who could not participate in spring sports this year.
Some football scoreboards had the score lighted as 20-20 with the down and distance as fourth and 19, signifying the COVID-19 pandemic is on its final down.
The 2020 spring high-school sports season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea to brighten the field lights began at high-school football stadiums in Texas on Friday nights, and has spread to many other states, like Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Colorado, Ohio, Washington and now Arlington. Some 40 high schools in Pennsylvania participated in a joint stadium-lighting ceremony on the same Friday night in April.
Some individuals attended the Arlington lightings, either watching from a distance or in their vehicles. They were not permitted to be on the fields.
